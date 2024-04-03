Death notices: April 3, 2024

<strong>Judith E. Carrow,</strong> 82, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (March 29, 2024), at Citadel nursing home, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Timothy Michael Deutscher,</strong> 63, of Momence, passed away March 26, 2024, at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home in Momence.

<strong>Jessica Ellen Watts,</strong> 27, of Momence, passed away March 24, 2024. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

Funeral services for <strong>Barry Joseph Amiano</strong>, 58, of Bourbonnais, were held Feb. 24 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Interment was in Maternity B.V.M. Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Benjamin and Jacob Ross, Scott O'Brien, Jeff Downey, Keith Krizic and Bruce Page.

Funeral services for <strong>Ardith Joyce Heuton</strong>, 84, of Watseka, were held Feb. 23 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Crescent City, with the Rev. Joel Brown and the Rev. Timothy Bohlmann officiating. Ardith passed away Feb. 16, 2024. Burial was in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery, Crescent City. Pallbearers were Brent and Brock Niebuhr, Tom and Paul Schroeder, Robert Dowling and Robert Copas. Honorary pallbearers were Alan and Gary Martin, Allen Niebuhr, Walter Hasselbring III, Wayne Lehmann, Dr. Rodney Yergler, Dennis Wittenborn, Joe Cowan and Frank Simutis.

Funeral services for <strong>Rosalie H. Lundberg</strong>, 99, of Milford, were held Feb. 23 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Milford, with the Rev. Doug Minton officiationg. Rosalie passed away Feb. 19, 2024. Burial was in Sugar Creek Cemetery, Stockland. Pallbearers were Carson, Jim and Brad Hines, Michael Yates, Vance Trumann and Russ Bills.