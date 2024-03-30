Death notices: March 30, 2024

<strong>Cheryl Chasensky (nee Glenn),</strong> 66, of Braidwood, passed away Monday (March 25, 2024), at her home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Patricia M. Hansen,</strong> 66, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (March 26, 2024), at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Burton Lee Hester,</strong> 68, of Kankakee passed away March 17, 2024, at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Evergreen Cremations in Kankakee

<strong>Gloria J. Wheeler,</strong> 82, of Bourbonnais, passed away March 17, 2024, in Hinsdale.

Graveside services for <strong>Arthur Gerald "Jerry" Yonke</strong>, 87, of Bourbonnais, were held Feb. 20 in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Kankakee. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Arthur passed away Feb. 8, 2024.

Funeral services for <strong>Deloris Morgan</strong>, 94, of Sheldon, were held Feb. 21 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Aaron Burnett officiating. Deloris passed away Feb. 16, 2024. Burial was in Sheldon Cemetery, Sheldon. Pallbearers were Billy Mabbitt, Darrell Conley, Steve Wolfinger, Billy Marshall, John Whaley and David Gudeman.

Funeral services for <strong>Brenda H. McCabe</strong>, 76, of Bonfield, were held Feb. 22 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bradley, with the Rev. Julie Smith officiating. Brenda passed away Feb. 16, 2024. Interment was Southside Cemetery, Pontiac.