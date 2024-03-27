Death notices: March 27, 2024

<strong>Shirley Arnold,</strong> 82, of Hattieville, Ark., and formerly of Bourbonnais, passed away Feb. 24, 2024, at St. Vincent Hospital in Laurelton, Ark.

<strong>Michael L. “Mike” Cozzo,</strong> 80, of Manteno, passed away Saturday (March 23, 2024), at Citadel nursing home, Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.

<strong>Terry A. Lewis,</strong> 72, of Essex, passed away Sunday (March 24, 2024) at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>David Smith Jr.,</strong> 47, of Kankakee, passed away March 18, 2024, at the University of Chicago Hospital, Chicago. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

Funeral services for <strong>Jewell R. Eilts</strong>, 90, of Watseka, were held Feb. 14 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Gary Milton officiating. Jewell passed away Feb. 8, 2024. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Jeff, Mark and Matt Cox, Nicholas Gudeman, Joe DiGangi and Earl Kroll.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Paul J. Muhlstadt</strong>, 75, of Kankakee, was held Feb. 16 at St. James Catholic Church, Irwin, with the Rev. Ron Neitzke celebrating the Mass. Paul passed away Feb. 11, 2024. Interment was in Pilot Township Cemetery, Herscher. Pallbearers were Steve Strachan, and Jim, Garrett, Braden, Gavin and Charles Muhlstadt.

Memorial Mass for <strong>Susan Ann Nourie</strong>, 71, of Kankakee, was held Feb. 12 at St. John Paul II Catholic Church — West Campus, Kankakee, with the Rev. Matt Pratscher officiating. Susan passed away Feb. 3, 2024.

Funeral services for <strong>Kathleen E. “Katie” Pommier,</strong> 92, of Bourbonnais, were held Feb. 17 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Moises Mesh officiating. Katie passed away Feb. 11, 2024.

Funeral services for <strong>Myrna Thompson</strong>, 80, of Buckingham, were held Feb. 10 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Myrna passed away Feb. 7, 2024. Interment was in Eldridgeville Cemetery.

Funeral services for <strong>Ida Mae Yactzak,</strong> 85, of Kankakee, were held Feb. 16 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Ida passed away Jan. 30, 2024.