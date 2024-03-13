Death notices: March 13, 2024

Death notices

<strong>Lois Caffey-Johnson</strong>, 78, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (March 8, 2024), at Citadel nursing home in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Lora Lea Dimmick</strong>, 41, of Braidwood, passed away March 3, 2024, in Port Charlotte, Fla. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Heidi Sue Ehrhardt,</strong> 65, of Emington, passed away Monday (March 11, 2024), at her home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Jerrald Fisher,</strong> 81, of Martinton, passed away Sunday (March 10, 2024), at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

<strong>Randall Gill,</strong> 60, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (March 10, 2024), at Aperion Care Nursing Home in Bradley. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Dorothy (Grant) Harris,</strong> 68, of Brooklyn Park, Minn., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (March 7, 2024), at her home in Minnesota. Funeral arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home in St. Paul, Minn.

<strong>Terry D. Johnson,</strong> 83, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (March 9, 2024), at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>James E. LaVoie</strong>, 61, of Bradley, passed away Thursday (March 7, 2024), at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.

<strong>Mary L. Lee,</strong> 86, of Momence, passed away Friday (March 8, 2024), at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Patricia A. McCulley,</strong> 65, of Kankakee, passed away March 6, 2024, at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. Funeral arrangements are by Evergreen Cremations.

<strong>Robert Allen “Bob” Pfeiffer,</strong> 85, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (March 8, 2024), at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Leslie Smith (nee Stimpson),</strong> 70, of Umatilla, Ore., and formerly of Milford, passed away Thursday (March 7, 2024), in Oregon.

<strong>Dorothy Leta Treasure,</strong> 101, of Gardner, passed away Jan. 21, 2024. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

Past services

Memorial Mass for <strong>Carmela C. Duda</strong>, 82, of Manteno, was celebrated Jan. 27 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno. Carmela passed away Jan. 8, 2024.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Nichola “Nicky” Susan Frey</strong>, 81, of Kankakee, was celebrated Jan. 31 at St. John Paul II Catholic Church — West Campus, Kankakee, with the Rev. Matt Pratscher officiating. Nicky passed away Jan. 25, 2024. Pallbearers were Angela Mather, and Nicholas, Jack, Joe, Robert and Jacob Frey.

Funeral services for <strong>Virl Lee Hill</strong>, 94, of Bourbonnais, were held Jan. 28 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with Miles Q. Turner officiating. Virl passed away Jan. 18, 2024. Entombment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Natalie and Jacob Meyer, and Virl Lee III, Ryan, Brandon, Connor and David Hill. Honorary pallbearers were Rick Elroy, Michael Meyer and Len Wettergren.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Loretta Marie Wolfe</strong>, 84, of Chebanse, was held Jan. 26 at St. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Chebanse, with the Rev. Charles Wheeler officiating. Loretta passed away Jan. 19, 2024. Interment was in St. Mary and Joseph Cemetery, Chebanse. Pallbearers were Rick and Todd Kuntz, Paul and Michael Ducat, Jim Jecha and Steve Bigler.