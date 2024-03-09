Death notices: March 9, 2024

Death notices

<strong>Juliette Barriffe</strong>, 56, of Bourbonnais, passed away Feb. 25, 2024. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Virginia Downhour</strong>, 94, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (March 7, 2024), at Ascension Living Heritage Village, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

<strong>David Griffey Sr.</strong>, 67, of Marseilles, and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (March 7, 2024), at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.

<strong>Sally Irene Jaffe,</strong> 87, of Lady Lake, Fla., passed away Thursday (March 7, 2024). Funeral arrangements are by the Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory in Lady Lake, Fla.

<strong>Clifton Prude,</strong> 78, of Center Point, Ala., passed away March 2, 2024, in Alabama. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Jack Hansen</strong>, 88, of Chebanse, were held Jan. 22 at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, with the Rev. Charles Wheeler officiating. Jack passed away Jan. 16, 2024. Burial was in Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Chebanse. Pallbearers were Emma Voigt, Kirstin Robertson, Kelsey McComb, Megan and Jayce Hansen, Brittin Fischer, John Gray and Tim Beck. Honorary pallbearer was Gretchen Fischer.

Funeral services for <strong>Roland R. Kuhlman</strong>, 84, of Watseka, were held Jan. 25 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Aaron Uphoff officiating. Roland passed away Jan. 19, 2024. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka. Honorary pallbearers were Julie, Jim, Joel and Jay Fruendt, Ashley and Alex Gocken and Brian Krakowski.

Services for <strong>James I. Serovy</strong>, 88, of St. Anne, were held Jan. 11 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. James passed away Jan. 5, 2024.