Death notices: March 6, 2024

Death notices

<strong>Harold Wayne Germa</strong>n, 77, of Clifton, passed away Saturday (March 2, 2024), at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral, Kankakee.

<strong>Wardie L. Starr,</strong> 82, of Bourbonnais, passed away Feb. 28, 2024, at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Joyce Anderson</strong>, 69, of Bradley, were held March 2 at Christ Temple Full Bible Church, with the Rev. Jessie Young officiaitng. Joyce passed away Feb. 19, 2024. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Kankakee. Pallbearers were Ivy, Iverson, Ian, Christopher and Robert Anderson, and Jayden Villagomez.

Funeral services for <strong>Donna M. Duchene</strong>, 88, of Bourbonnais, were held Jan. 16 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating. Donna passed away Jan. 11, 2024. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Funeral services for <strong>Anna Janevicius</strong>, 98, of Kankakee, were held Jan. 13 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Anna passed away Jan. 3, 2024. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Roger John Koerner</strong>, 90, of Kankakee, was held Jan. 24 at St. John Paul II, Kankakee, with the Rev. Tony Taschetta and the Rev. Matt Pratscher officiating. Roger passed away Jan. 17, 2024. Interment was in Limestone Cemetery. Pallbearers were Lance Marczak and Chris, Timothy, Alex, Andrew and Matt Koerner.

Funeral services for <strong>Bill J. Portwood</strong>, 88, of Sheldon, were held Jan. 6 at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Gary Milton officiating. Bill passed away Jan. 1, 2024. Burial was in Iroquois Memorial Park in Watseka. Pallbearers were Page, Alaina, Adin and Alex Portwood, Matt Risley and Konnor Knauth.

Funeral services for <strong>Joann M. Powers</strong>, 73, of Kankakee, were held Jan. 14 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Joann passed away Jan. 6, 2024.