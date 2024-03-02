Death notices: March 2, 2024

Death notices

<strong>Judy Jo Arbour,</strong> 68, of Kankakee, and formerly of Gibson City, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 28, 2024). Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Richard E. Call,</strong> 74, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 28, 2024).

<strong>Helen M. Hilgert</strong>, 94, of Taylors, S.C., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Feb. 25, 2024, in South Carolina.

<strong>Ronald L. King</strong>, 83, of Ashkum, passed away Thursday (Feb. 29, 2024), at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements by the Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.

<strong>Mary Louise Misiasz,</strong> 82, of Bourbonnias, passed away Feb. 24, 2024, at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.

<strong>Stafford L. Price,</strong> 72, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 27, 2024), at Citadel nursing home of Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Evergreen Cremations.

<strong>Gerald Rogganbuck</strong>, 80, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (March 1, 2024), at Riverside's Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Barbara "Barb" Sander,</strong> 65, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Feb. 26, 2024), at Riverside Medical Center in Kankekee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.

<strong>Danielle Marie Timm,</strong> 39, of Manteno, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 27, 2024), at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home in Manteno.

<strong>Glenn James Ulivi,</strong> 94, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Feb. 26, 2024), at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno. Funeral arrangements are by Brown Jensen Funeral Home in Manteno.

<strong>Betty Joan Wilbur,</strong> 86, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 28, 2024), at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

Past services

Funeral Mass for <strong>Joseph Sherwood Deno</strong>, 77, of Kankakee, was held Jan. 8 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley, with the Rev. Marcin Michalak officiating. Joseph passed away Jan. 4, 2024. Interment was in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Madelene and Kyle Burton, Jason and Andrew Deno, Zachary Lewis and Nick Wulff.

Funeral services for <strong>Edna M. Hays</strong>, 94, of Manteno, were held Jan. 11 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Kevin Werner officiating. Edna passed away Jan. 5, 2024. Interment was in Onarga Cemetery, Onarga. Pallbearers were her grandchildren.

Funeral services for <strong>Ralph Howard Wheeler,</strong> 83, of Kankakee, were held Jan. 6 at River Valley Christian Fellowship, with the Rev. Derick Miller officiating. Ralph passed away Jan. 1, 2024.