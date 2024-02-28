Death notices: Feb. 28, 2024

Death notices

<strong>Paul Alex Cardosi,</strong> 89, of Bourbonnais, passed away Jan. 29, 2024, in Arizona.

John Thomas Duckworth Jr., 75, of Peotone, passed away Friday (Feb. 23, 2024), at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Catherine McKenzie</strong>, 86, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Feb. 24, 2024), at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>William J. "Bill" Curtis</strong>, 92, of Kankakee, were held Jan. 3 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Bill passed away Dec. 28, 2023. Interment was in Bethel Memorial Cemetery in Mt. Vernon.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Nicole Ann Long</strong>, 54, of Manteno, was held Jan. 13 at St. George Catholic Church, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Nicole passed away Jan. 6, 2024.

Funeral Mass for <strong>John "Johnnie" E. Skopik</strong>, 79, of Kankakee, was held Jan. 2 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Marcin Michalak officiating. Johnnie passed away Dec. 28, 2023. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Olivia, Rylee and John Garrett, Chase LaRoche, John Chinski and Mike Skopik.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Robert J. Sowell</strong>, 75, of Kankakee, was held Dec. 28 at St. John Paul II - East Campus, Kankakee, with the Rev. Matt Pratscher officiating. Robert passed away Dec. 15, 2023. Interment was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Kankakee.

Funeral services for <strong>William Jerome Terrell</strong>, 94, of Swansea, were held Jan. 5 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Robert Bushey officiating. William passed away Dec. 26. 2023. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Russell James Westover</strong>, 75, of Kankakee, was held Jan. 4 at St. Rose of Lima Chapel, Kankakee, with the Rev. Matt Pratscher officiating. Russell passed away Dec. 27, 2023. Interment was in St. James Cemetery, Irwin. Pallbearers were Casey, Rowan and Sullivan Westover, Michael and Charles Juarez and Steve Reardanz.