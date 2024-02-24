Death notices: Feb. 24, 2024

Death notices<strong>M. Joseph Lanoue Jr.,</strong> 84, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 20, 2024), at Hines VA Medical Center, Maywood. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Carol Ann Lentz</strong>, 57, of Manteno, passed away Monday (Feb. 19, 2024), at Swedish Covenant Hospital, Chicago. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Kelly A. Morales,</strong> 54, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 20, 2024), at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Evergreen Cremations in Kankakee.

<strong>John P. Ridge</strong>, 81, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 20, 2024). Funeral arrangements are by Evergreen Cremations in Kankakee.

<strong>Jan Taylor,</strong> 64, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (Feb. 22, 2024) at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

<strong>Irvin H. Termuende,</strong> 83, of Grant Park, passed away Feb. 18, 2024, at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Hack-Jensen Funeral Home in Beecher.

<strong>Jesús Valdez Sr.,</strong> 79, of St. Anne, passed away Feb. 17, 2024. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Lyle Emerson Meyer,</strong> 84, of Bonfield, were held Jan. 3 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Lyle passed away Dec. 29, 2023. Interment was in Bonfield Cemetery. Pallbearers were Ian and Jack Meyer-Merrita, and Mike, Daryl, Bruce and Scott Meyer.

Funeral services for <strong>Edward G. Reilly</strong>, 87, of Bourbonnais, were held Dec. 27 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Edward passed away Dec. 19, 2023.

Funeral services for <strong>Robbie L. Schweigert,</strong> 82, of Bourbonnais, were held Jan. 6 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with Michael Berger officiating. Robbie passed away Dec. 30, 2023. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Jenna Blanchette, Rose Christ and Sandy, Kelly, Ashton and Kaden Cambell.