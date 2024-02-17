Obituary budget for Saturday, Feb. 17

<div>Done - KDJ001553Yonke - Flag - Arthur Yonke - $250 - with photo - With Flag (runs Thurs. E-edition and Sat. print)</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ001555Love - Vercenar Love - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ001556McKee - Marjorie McKee - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div><br />Done - KDJ001554Castognia - Carol Lamie-Castognia - $250 obit - with photo - no flag </div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ001557Deschand - Vivian Deschand - $250 obit - with photo - no flag<br /><br />Done - KDJ001558Andretich - Barbara Andretich - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div><br />Done - Death notices - Blankestyn, Flores, Gerretson, Martin, Mayotte, Moore, Phillips</div><div><br />Done - Past services - Baud, Madden, Marczak (optional)<br /> </div><div>Done - OBIT RECAP</div><div> </div>