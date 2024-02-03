Obituary budget for Saturday, Feb. 3

<div>Done - KDJ001530Hartman - Patricia Hartman - $250 plus obit, length - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ001514Ream - Deanna Ream - $200 second-day run - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ001527Cleeland - Mac Cleeland - $250 obit - with photo - no flag </div><div> </div><div>(please put at the top of A2)</div><div>Done - KDJ1528Carr - Joshua Carr - also a second-day run, they wanted to update the photo - with different photo than Wednesday - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ001532Bertrand - Gerald Bertrand - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ001533Cahill - Thomas Cahill - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Death notices - Bourassa, Treasure, Yactzak, Stluka, Trout, Kupcikevicius<br /><br />Past services - Denault, Dykstra, Floyd, Patnaude</div><div> </div><div>Done - OBIT RECAP</div><div> </div><div> </div>