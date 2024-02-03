Death notices: Feb. 3, 2024

<strong>Donald Bourassa,</strong> 88, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Feb. 1, 2024), at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Nickolas Leaton Kupcikevicius,</strong> 49, of Bradley, passed away Jan. 25, 2024, at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.

<strong>Susan “Kelly” Stluka,</strong> 61, of Manteno, passed away Monday (Jan. 29, 2024), at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Hack-Jensen Funeral Home in Beecher.

<strong>Dorothy Leta Treasure,</strong> 101, of Gardner, passed away Jan. 21, 2024. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory.

<strong>Janice Trout,</strong> 80, of St. Anne, passed away Monday (Jan. 29, 2024), at Riverside’s Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Ida Mae Yactzak,</strong> 85, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 30, 2024), at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Jeffrey Allen Denault</strong>, 67, of Bradley, was held Dec. 26 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Jeffrey passed away Dec. 13, 2023. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Cindy Mathis, Kathleen Williams, Kurt Belisle, Kyle Bukowski, Brett Caise and Scott Molthan.

Funeral services for <strong>Sandra Dykstra</strong>, 78, of Aroma Park, were held Dec. 13 at Calvary Bible Church, Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Duane Denboer officiating. Sandra passed away Dec. 9, 2023. Interment was in Aroma Park Cemetery, Aroma Park.

Funeral services for <strong>William A. Floyd</strong>, 88, of Bourbonnais, were held Dec. 30 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. William passed away Dec. 21, 2023. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Alejandro Castellano, Jim and Ben Floyd, Alex Szadziewicz and Roger Blanchette.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Russell C. Patnaude</strong>, 91, of Watseka, was held Dec. 13 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in L’Erable, with the Rev. Doug Hauber officiating. Russell passed away Dec. 7, 2023. Burial was in L’Erable Catholic Cemetery, L’Erable. Pallbearers were Dave Lanoue, Wyatt Claire, Nathan Neisewander, Brett Lemenager, Damon Schuldt and Dave Hubert.