Death notices: Jan. 31, 2024

<strong>Death notices </strong>

<strong>Mac Cleeland,</strong> 73, of Manteno, passed away Thursday (Jan. 25, 2024), at his home.<strong><br /><br />David "Dave" A. Kraemer,</strong> 85, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Jan. 26, 2024), at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.

<strong>T.J. Sanders</strong>, 84, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Jan. 26, 2024), at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.

<strong>Janice Lee Trout</strong>, 80, of St. Anne, passed away Monday (Jan. 29, 2024). Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Wanda Marie Berns</strong>, 62, of Clifton, were held Dec. 16 at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, with the Rev. Jim Harkins officiating. Wanda passed away Dec. 7, 2023. Burial was in St. Peter's Cemetery, Clifton. Pallbearers were Fred Peters, Landon, Trenton and Ryan Hemp, Wayne Doud and Justin Lareau.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Sister Mary June Hoffman</strong>, 98, of Rockford, was held Dec. 20 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Beaverville, with the Rev. Vern Arseneau officiating. She passed away Dec. 13, 2023. Interment was in St. Mary's Cemetery, Beaverville.

Funeral services for <strong>Kenny A. Tatum</strong>, 79, of Bourbonnais, were held Jan. 26 at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee, with the Rev. Dr. K. Edward Copeland officiating. Kenny passed away Jan. 19, 2024. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Dr. Willie Davis, Art Barnes, Craig Burrell, Tyrone Irvin, Paul, McKinney and Joe Rocket.

Funeral services for <strong>Judy Kay Vickery</strong>, 72, of Kankakee, were held Dec. 22 at KCTC in Bradley, with Ed Bragg officiating. Judy passed away Dec. 11, 2023. Interment was Dec. 29 in Aroma Park Cemetery.