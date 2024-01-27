Death notices: Jan. 27, 2024

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Delicca Beland,</strong> 60, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (Jan. 25, 2024), at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Evergreen Cremations in Kankakee.

<strong>Jerry Wayne Hanson</strong>, 69, of Aroma Park, passed away Jan. 18, 2024, at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.

<strong>Gerald "Jerry" Monk,</strong> 72, of Manteno, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 24, 2024), at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Durl W. Anderson</strong>, 91, of Ashkum, were held Dec. 8 at Zion Lutheran Church in Ashkum, with the Rev. Don Gillespie officiating. Durl passed away Dec. 4, 2023. Burial was in Ashkum Township Cemetery, Ashkum. Pallbearers were Cara and Scott Lucht, Renee and Chad Geiken, and Katie, Lauren and Ryan O'Connor. Honorary pallbearers were Addison and Aubrey Lucht, Taylor Geiken and Logan O'Connor.

Funeral Mass for <strong>James D. "Bo" Bargmann</strong>, 62, of Champaign, was held Dec. 9 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilman, with the Rev. Marek Herbut officiating. Bo passed away Dec. 3, 2023. Burial was in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Gilman. Pallbearers were Drew Bargmann, John, James and Robert Merkle, Clifford Miller, Bret Schmid, Michael Ledbetter and Paul Rohrer.

Funeral services for <strong>Amy Dellibac</strong>, 57, of Kankakee, were held Dec. 8 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Amy passed away Dec. 4, 2023. Interment was in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Martinton.

Funeral services for <strong>David Joseph Diveley Sr.</strong>, 69, of Bourbonnais, were held Dec. 9 at College Church of the Nazarene. David passed away Dec. 1, 2023.

Funeral services for <strong>Gwen Lee Dunsworth</strong>, 66, of Bourbonnais, were held Dec. 2 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Gwen passed away Nov. 18, 2023.

Funeral services for <strong>Bebe J. Minton</strong>, 63, of Bradley, were held Dec. 11 at River Valley Christian Fellowship, with the Rev. Derick Miller officiating. Bebe passed away Nov. 26, 2023.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Paul Adrian O'Connor,</strong> 60, of Indianapolis, Ind., was held Dec. 9 at St. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church, Chebanse, with the Rev. Doug Hauber officiating. Paul passed away Nov. 25, 2023. Interment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Funeral services for <strong>Bennie Lee Sarff,</strong> 96, of Manteno, were held Dec. 3 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Bennie passed away Nov. 26, 2023. Inurnment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Funeral services for <strong>Katherine Marion Smith</strong>, 78, of Manteno, were held Dec. 7 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Katherine passed away Dec. 3, 2023. Interment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.