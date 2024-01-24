BOURBONNAIS — Kenny Ardell Tatum passed from this life Friday (Jan. 19, 2024).

A beloved husband, father, grandfather, educator, contributing community member, mentor, volunteer, civil rights leader and God-fearing man will be missed by many.

Born Aug. 8, 1944, the son of Annie Lou (Alford) Tatum and Braxton Tatum on his family's farm in Ouachita, Ark., Kenny Tatum was the youngest of eight children. He grew up farming, milking cows, digging ditches and other hard labor. His family are pillars of the Stephens, Ark., community. His parents valued education. All of his brothers and sisters received college educations and entered professional careers. In fact, Kenny's sister, Gracie, was his third-grade teacher. Kenny graduated from Carver High School in Stephens, Ark., in 1961.

Kenny learned to play the trombone and eventually earned a music scholarship to Arkansas AM&N College in Pine Bluff, Ark. (now University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff). He graduated in 1964. Growing up in the rural south as a young Black man, Kenny faced overt racism and discrimination on a regular basis. He decided early in life that he never wanted to be denied opportunities because of a lack of qualifications and eventually went on to receive his masters of education degree and completed all course work for his doctorate degree in education at the University of Illinois.

Kenny met Patricia Ann Rousseau on the campus of Arkansas AM&N College while she was dating his roommate. They had an instant connection and have been inseparable ever since. This happy couple enjoyed 60 years of marriage. Upon graduating from Arkansas AM&N, Kenny and his young wife Patricia Ann (Rousseau) Tatum left Arkansas for Pembroke Township, where he taught music and served as a junior high school principal. Some of the children he taught became world-renown artists. Kenny went on to teach adults at the University of Chicago and the Chicago Urban Skills Institute. Kenny impacted countless lives during his 15 years as an educator.

Kenny brought his skills and talent for working with people to Bunge Foods in Bourbonnais, where he became the manager of human resources. During his over 20 years at Bunge, he took pride in establishing fair hiring practices and providing everyone with an equal opportunity for open positions. He dealt with people honestly, whether they liked it or not, and always encouraged others to further their careers. He was a friend and advisor to employees and many young adults who sought to work with Bunge.

Kenny devoted his life to advocating for equal opportunities, education and fair treatment for all people. He had a passion for helping people and was especially passionate about improving the lives of Black folks. He served on the Kankakee School Board and the Kankakee Housing Authority. He served on many other boards, including the Kankakee Little League, Kankakee Pony League, Junior Football League, Kankakee YMCA, United Way, Parkside Lodge Treatment Center and Men of Progress. His community service earned him many awards, including the Coretta Scott King Music Award, presented by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Foundation. After he retired, he enjoyed discussing Bible verses, spending time with his grandchildren, playing lots of golf, gardening and most of all, spending time with the love of his life — Patsy Ann.

Kenny and Pat have two children, Kenyatta Latricia Tatum Futterman, of Chicago, and Kenny Rousseau Tatum, of Atlanta, a respected son-in-law, Craig Benson Futterman; and four grandchildren, Alijah, Asha, Joey and Braxton. He focused his family on education. Both of his children became lawyers and two of his grandchildren already have graduate degrees. Kenny was an unequivocally-devoted father and grandfather. If he was not coaching a youth sports team, he was the loudest parent or grandparent in the audience. He taught both his children to play a musical instrument. He wanted the best for his kids, so he taught them the value of hard work.

Preceding him in death were his brothers, Clinton Tatum and Clifton Tatum; and sisters, Odessa Micheaux, Ophelia King and Hattie Pearl Nash.

Kenny's sister, Gracie Hill; and brother, Braxton Tatum Jr., reside in Camden, Ark. He is also survived by beloved cousins and many treasured nieces and nephews. Kenny truly loved and was very proud of his family.

Kenny Tatum was the definition of a people person. He was quick to smile, always had an encouraging word, frequently gave good advice and fiercely defended his loved ones. A quick trip to the grocery store could last more than an hour for Kenny because he was bound to have a conversation with someone he knew or talk it up with someone he just met. He was generous with his spirit and his time. If he could help someone he would. He loved being on a golf course where he forged lifelong friendships. Still, he would not hesitate to voice his opinion about his opponent's golf game! He was a man of his word and a man of action. He woke up early and worked hard while still appreciating all the blessings in his life. He loved many and he was loved by many. He will be missed dearly.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26, at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee. There will be no public viewing. The Rev. K. Edward Copeland will officiate the service. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.

Please go to laxmortuary.com to send condolences.