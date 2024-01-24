Death notices: Jan. 24, 2024

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Sam Ames</strong>, 89, of Kankakee, passed away Jan. 20, 2024, at Riverside Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Joshua E. Carr,</strong> of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Jan. 22, 2024), in Manteno. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Richard D. "Rick" Lindhorst,</strong> 80, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (Jan. 22, 2024), at his home.

<strong>William L. Stutz,</strong> 66, of Bradley, passed away Sunday (Jan. 21, 2024), at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee.

<strong>Leonard Tibbie Jr.</strong>, 80, of Bradley, passed away Jan. 9, 2024, in Arizona.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Robert J. Butz</strong>, 92, of Kankakee, were held Nov. 25 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Robert passed away Nov. 11, 2023.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Colette Cheffer</strong>, 103, of Watseka, was held Nov. 25 at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, West Campus, Kankakee, with the Rev. Matt Pratscher officiating. Colette passed away Nov. 19, 2023. Interment was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.

Funeral services for <strong>Alan H. Meyer</strong>, 89, of Kankakee, were held Dec. 2 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Alan passed away Nov. 22, 2023. Inurnment was in Loda Cemetery.

Funeral services for <strong>Margaret H. "Marge" Pellack</strong>, 88, of Eddyville, were held Nov. 29 at Church of God Worship Center, Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Rick Sexton officiating. Marge passed away Nov. 21, 2023. Interment was in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip.

