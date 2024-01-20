Death notices: Jan. 20, 2024

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Jacqueline Adomovicz</strong>, 91, of Kankakee, passes away on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Jensen Funeral Home in Kankakee is handling the arrangements.

<strong>Dorothy Handson</strong>, 84, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 17, 2024), at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Carol Ann Hartley</strong>, 83, of Dwight, passed away Monday (Jan. 15, 2024), at Arc at Dwight nursing home. Funeral arrangements are by Evergreen Cremations in Kankakee.

<strong>Carlotta McDonald</strong>, 71, of Kankakee, passed away Jan. 12, 2024, at Aperion Care in Bradley. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Thomas M. Pasek,</strong> 54, of Momence, passed away Jan. 10, 2024. Funeral arrangements are by the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Joyce Nadine Aust</strong>, 88, of Monroe, Mich., were held Nov. 25 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Robert Bushey officiating. Joyce passed away Nov. 18, 2023. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Funeral services for <strong>Paul W. Stoops</strong>, 68, of Bradley, were held Nov. 18 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. K.A. Abraham officiating. Paul passed away Nov. 13, 2023.

