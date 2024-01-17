Death notices: Jan. 17, 2024

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Harlow E. Hopkins</strong>, 92, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (Jan. 15, 2024), at Riverside's Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Thomas G. Okray</strong>, 64, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Jan. 15, 2024), at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.

<strong>Bennie Will Taylor,</strong> 86, of Kankakee, passed away Jan. 10, 2024, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Carol Lucretia Ark</strong>, 89, of Piper City, were held Nov. 15 at Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman. Carol passed away Nov. 10, 2023. Burial was in Brenton Township Cemetery, Piper City. Pallbearers were Josh, Jeff and Cooper Kietzman, John J. and Malachi Ark, and Connor Black.

Funeral services for <strong>Mary J. "Jeanie" Burkhalter,</strong> 91, of Bourbonnais, were held Nov. 22 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Robert Bushey officiating. Jeanie passed away Nov. 18, 2023. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Micha Greenberg, Destiny, Jake and Mike Burkhalter, Eli Rickenberg and Ed Daughtery.

