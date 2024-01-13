Obituary budget for Saturday, Jan. 13

<div>(per Sally, this is to go at the top, left, first one on the page) - KDJ001453Long - Nicole Long - (no changes from the Wednesday run) - with photo - no flag<br /><br />Done - KDJ001462Beyer - Flag - Don Beyer - $250 obit - with photo - With Flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ001467Barrone - Flag - Richard Barrone - $250 obit - with photo - With Flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ001463Reilly - Frances Reilly - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ001461Barnard - Sharon Barnard - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ001464Blue - Annie Blue - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ001465Clem - Nadine Clem - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ001466Lewke - Julia Lewke - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ001468Lezotte - Myrna Lezotte - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ001470Saindon - James Saindon - $250 obit - with photo - no flag<br /><br />Done - KDJ001471Duchene - Donna Duchene - $250 plus obit, long - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ001469Lagacy - David Lagacy - $50 service announcement - no photo - no flag<br /><br />Done - (In Blox) Death notices: Dupuis, Fiedler, Guynn, Reardanz, Schroeder, Welch, West</div><div> </div><div>Some past services - Must go (Those are for Prussner and Castro) (Side note: It is about to get confusing on these, so I will begin including the last names so that all that have appeared in an electronic edition still make it into print, as we promised our customers.)</div><div> </div><div>Done - OBIT RECAP </div>