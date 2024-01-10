Death notices: Jan. 10, 2024

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Annie Blue,</strong> 95, of Chebanse, passed away Saturday (Jan. 6, 2024), at her home in Chebanse. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Carmela C. Duda,</strong> 82, of Manteno, passed away Monday (Jan. 8, 2024), at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.

<strong>Larry Mason,</strong> 70, of Pembroke Township, passed away Saturday (Jan. 6, 2024), at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary in Kankakee.

<strong>Bobbie Surall,</strong> 75, of Country Club Hills, passed away Sunday (Jan. 7, 2024), in Country Club Hills. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Marlenea Rae Wooten,</strong> 75, of Manteno, passed away Jan. 3, 2024, at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home in Manteno.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Joyce Helmig</strong>, 78, of Bourbonnais, were held Nov. 16 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Moises Mesh officiating. Joyce passed away Nov. 9, 2023.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Kathryn Rose "Katie" Schingel</strong>, 49, of Chebanse, was held Nov. 17 at Saints Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Chebanse, with the Rev. Vern Arseneau officiating. Katie passed away Nov. 11, 2023.

