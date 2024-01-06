Death notices: Jan. 6, 2024

<strong>Sandra Illum (nee Paulson)</strong>, 51, of Momence, passed away Dec. 29, 2023. Funeral arrangements are by Smits Funeral Homes.

<strong>Timothy Padraic Collins</strong>, 53, of Clifton, passed away Dec. 29, 2023, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

<strong>Richard Carrol Griffith</strong>, 78, of Herrin, and formerly of Braidwood, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 2, 2024), at the Marion Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Marion.

Funeral services for <strong>David W. “Dave” Decker</strong>, 62, of Kankakee, were held Nov. 20 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Matt Pratscher officiating. Dave passed away Nov. 15, 2023. Interment was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee.

Funeral services for <strong>Stuart Roger Nimz,</strong> 66, of Watseka, were held Nov. 13 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Nick Pacholski officiating. Stuart passed away Nov. 6, 2023. Burial was in Iroquois Memorial Park in Watseka. Pallbearers were Jason Noir, Nick and Andrew Pacholski, and Aaron, Andrew and Tyler Nimz.

Funeral services for <strong>Catherine “Cath” P. Van Natta</strong>, 72, of Bradenton, Fla., were held Nov. 17 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Jim Harkins officiating. Catherine passed away Nov. 6, 2023. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka. Honorary pallbearers were Kerry Bell, Pat Brennan, Terry Pence, Kirk Ruff, Gary Cahoe, Phil Day, George Cuonzo, Larry Stanton, Sam Martin, Dave Johnson, Dr. Rod Yergler, Alan Martin, Jeff Weber and John Cook.