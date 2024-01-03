Obituary budget for Wednesday, Jan. 3

<div> </div><div>Done - KDJ001433Harman - Flag - Michael Harman - $250 obit - with photo - With Flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ001436Terrell - Flag - William Terrell - $250 obit - with photo - With Flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ001438Portwood - Flag - Bill Portwood - $250 obit - with photo - With Flag<br /><br />Done - KDJ001429Beaupre - Lana Beaupre - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ001430Madden - Melanie Madden - Free, for a newborn - (photo of her footprints) - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ001431Hebert - Jan Hebert - $250 obit - with photo - no flag<br /><br />Done - KDJ001434Ley - Catherine Ley- $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ001435Marczak - Helen Marczak - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ001437Schweigert - Robbie Schweigert - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ001439Young - Laura Young - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ001440Wheeler - Ralph Wheeler - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ001421Nelson - Eric "Rick" Nelson - $200 (second-day run, no changes) - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ001432Morgan - Delbert Morgan - $250 obit - No photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div> Done - (In Blox) Death notices: Alyea, Bilyard, Gray, O'Lena, Sippel</div>