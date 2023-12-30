Death notices: Dec. 30, 2023

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Rosie Mae Farrell</strong>, 83, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Dec. 25, 2023), at her home in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Helen (nee Huston) Harding</strong>, 83, of Wilmington, passed away Dec. 24, 2023, at her home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>David Lee Landsmann,</strong> 67, of Bradley, passed away Dec. 23, 2023, at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Homes.

<strong>Catherine H. "Cathy" Ley,</strong> 92, of Bonfield, passed away Dec. 6, 2023, in Woodburn, Ore. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Brandon Prayer,</strong> 38, of Chicago, passed away Dec. 9, 2023, at Holy Cross Hospital, Chicago. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

<strong>Marsha K. Schultz,</strong> 66, of Bradley, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 27, 2023), at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Homes.

<strong>Sherwood Sohmers,</strong> 80, of Manteno, passed away Dec. 22, 2023, at a hospital overseas.

<strong>Eugene J. Szymanski Jr.,</strong> 81, of Manteno, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 26, 2023). Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>William Jerome Terrell,</strong> 94, a former Kankakee area resident, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 26, 2023), at his home in Bushnell, Fla. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Dorla Dean Cooper</strong>, 89, of Chebanse, were held Nov. 6 at United Church of Christ in Chebanse, with the Rev. Dr. Marsha Collins officiating. Dorla passed away Nov. 1, 2023. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery, Chebanse. Pallbearers were "the grandchildren," Alicia Kirkpatrick, Candace Corrigan, Melanie Bauer, Theresa Milewski, Angela Bridges, Andrea, Grace, Christina, Bobby and Joshua Cooper, and Kevin Behrends.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Madonna Hayes</strong>, 88, of Bourbonnais, was held Nov. 7 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Madonna passed away Oct. 31, 2023. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Ernest Lee Shannon</strong>, 91, of St. Anne, was held Nov. 6 at St. Anne Catholic Church, with the Rev. Peter Jankowski officiating. Ernest passed away Oct. 30, 2023. Interment was in St. Anne Catholic Cemetery, St. Anne.