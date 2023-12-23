Death notices: Dec. 23, 2023

Past services

Funeral Mass for <strong>Chris A. Pristach</strong>, 64, of Kankakee, was held Nov. 10 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Chris passed away Oct. 13, 2023. Inurnment was in Oakwood Cemetery, Wichert.

Funeral services for <strong>Jacquelyn “Jackie” Marie Tobey</strong>, 81, of Herscher, were held Nov. 1 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Jacquelyn passed away Oct. 24, 2023. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Jessie, Steve and Jake Langridge, and Rusty, Drew and Dylan Tobey.