Death notices: Dec. 20, 2023

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Richard "Rick" Baud,</strong> 73, of Port Washington, Wis., and formerly of Bourbonnais, passed away Dec. 9, 2023, at Horizon’s Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon, Wis. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Jeffrey A. Denault,</strong> 67, of Bradley, passed away Dec. 13, 2023, at Arcadia Care of Clifton. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Melvin and Rosetta Martin,</strong> husband and wife,<strong> </strong>both of Kankakee, passed away. Melvin, 95, passed away Friday (Dec. 15, 2023), at Citadel nursing home of Bourbonnais. Rosetta, 92, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 19, 2023), at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Margaret Nichols Maxwell,</strong> 70, of Bourbonnais, passed away Dec. 10, 2023, at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

<strong>Gerald "Jerry" John Rice</strong>, 81, of Bourbonnais, passed away Dec. 17, 2023. Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home, Manteno.

<strong>Edward W. Skeate,</strong> 70, of Bradley, passed away Friday (Dec. 15, 2023), at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Evergreen Cremations.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Lucille Ann Hendrickson</strong>, 72, of Manteno, were held Nov. 9 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Lucille passed away Nov. 4, 2023.

Graveside services and inurnment for <strong>Howard T. Johnsen</strong>, 70, of Borubonnais, were held Oct. 25 in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Howard passed away Oct. 15, 2023.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Joseph Anthony Krizan</strong>, 82, of Bradley, was held Nov. 2 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Joseph passed away Oct. 24, 2023. Interment was in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Tim, Mike, Steve and Mitchell Krizan, Steve Coy and Kirk Harrington.

The committal service for <strong>Joyce M. Martell</strong>, 87, of Conway, S.C., and formerly of Kankakee, was held Oct. 25 in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbitt officiating. Joyce passed away Oct. 18, 2023.