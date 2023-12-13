Death notices: Dec. 16, 2023

<strong>Raymond Vernon English</strong>, 97, of Clifton, passed away Monday (Dec. 11, 2023), at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Hardin County Funeral Service in Rosiclare.

<strong>Lavenda J. Gomez,</strong> 71, of Sheldon, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 12, 2023), at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.

<strong>Jesse Lee Johnson,</strong> 77, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 13, 2023), at home in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Elmira Nolan</strong>, 98, of South Holland, passed away Nov. 30, 2023, at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Leak & Sons Funeral Homes, Country Club Hills.

Funeral services for <strong>Kayne L. Garrett</strong>, 57, of Bourbonnais, were held Oct. 25 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated the service. Kayne passed away Oct. 19, 2023.

Funeral services for <strong>Gene Edward Rink</strong>, 76, of Orr, Minn., were held Oct. 30 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated the service. Gene passed away Oct. 20, 2023. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Jared Tofte, and Vincent, Anthony, Nicholas, Noah and Owen Rink.

Funeral services for <strong>Helen Vassiliou</strong>, 92, of Wheeling, and formerly of Bourbonnais, were held Oct. 28 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Nick Greanias officiating. Helen passed away Oct. 21, 2023. Interment was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Kankakee.