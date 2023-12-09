Obituary budget for Saturday, Dec. 9

<div>Done - KDJ001364Elliott - John Elliott - $480 obit because of the length - no photo - no flag<br /><br />Done - KDJ001365Szymborski - Rosalyn Szymborski - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ001366Burke - Charles Burke - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ001367McElroy - Eric McElroy - $250 obit - with photo - no flag<br /><br />Done - KDJ001368Tatro - Marilyn Tatro - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div> Done - (In Blox) Death notices: Palmateer, Emerson, Solomon, Nolan, Brown, Williams, Yates-Bishop, Burke (a different one), LeClair</div><div> </div><div>Some past services - must go</div><div> </div><div>Done - OBIT RECAP</div><div> </div><div> </div>