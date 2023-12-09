Death notices: Dec. 9, 2023

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Keith Allen</strong>, 55, of Kankakee, were held Dec. 2 at Shiloh Full Gospel Baptist Church, with Pastor Grace Gordon Smith officiating and Pastor Randall Gordon delivering the eulogy. He passed away Nov. 14, 2023. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers were Keith Bender, Kevin Allen, Tavis Hawkins, Perry Wright, Jimmie Smith and Earl Corbett.

Funeral services for <strong>Barbara Joan Bohlmann</strong>, 91, of Watseka, were held Nov. 4 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Aaron Uphoff officiating. Barbara passed away Oct. 31, 2023. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Bryan, Michael and Mark Rabe, Paul Phillipe, Murray Schaumburg and Jeff Parrish.

Funeral services for <strong>Kevin Richard Brown</strong>, 37, of Waller, Texas, and formerly of Bradley, were held Oct. 27 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Mike Seed officiating. Kevin passed away Oct. 23, 2023. Inurnment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Funeral services for <strong>Kenneth Collette</strong>, 77, of Bradley, were held Oct. 21 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Kenneth passed away Oct. 7, 2023.