Death notices: Dec. 2, 2023

<strong>Jean Ellen Ewert,</strong> 91, of Stelle, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 28, 2023), at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Homes.

<strong>Jeanette Gierden,</strong> 96, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 28, 2023), at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Evergreen Cremations in Kankakee.

<strong>Paul Adrian O’Connor,</strong> 60, of Indianapolis, Ind., and formerly of Bradley, passed away Nov. 25, 2023, in Carmel, Ind. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.

Funeral services for <strong>Marilyn Jeanette Fritz</strong>, 86, of Clifton, were held Oct. 16 at Knapp Funeral in Clifton, with the Rev. Dan Horton officiating. Marily passed away Oct. 10, 2023. Burial was in Clifton Cemetery, Clifton. Pallbearers were Amy Kibbons, Rachel and Michael Davis, Katie and Kevin Hooten and John Wyss.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Theodore A. Tusinski</strong>, 96, of Bradley, was held Oct. 19 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley, with the Rev. Marcin Michalak officiating. Theodore passed away Oct. 13, 2023. Pallbearers were Michelle Prichard, Jennifer Thornton, Christine Rogers, Renee Lacine, Heather Hubert, and Emily, Ryan and Eric Grumish.