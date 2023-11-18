Obituary budget for Saturday, Nov. 18

<div>Done - KDJ001311Burrell - Flag - Dudley Burrell - $250 plus obit - with photo - With Flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ001312Torchia - Flag - Peter Torchia - $250 obit - with photo - With Flag <br /><br />Done - KDJ001302Butz - Flag - Robert Butz - $250 obit - with photo - Flag </div>

(This has been updated to reflect Friday events in past tense) Done - KDJ001304Keigher - Flag - John Keigher - $250 obit - with photo - With Flag

<div>(former full-time employee, please place at top) Done - KDJ001310Decker - Dave Decker - $250 obit - with photo - no flag<br /><br />Done - KDJ001306Dyer - David Dyer - $250 obit - with photo - no flag<br /><span style="color: #b4a7d6;"><br /></span></div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ001301Richardson - Sharon Richardson - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ001303Britton - Kay Britton - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ001308MenardJones - Heather Menard-Jones - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ001309Wheeler - Mary Wheeler - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ001307DuVall - Sally Ann DuVall - $250 obit - with photo - no flag<br /><br />Done - KDJ001305Burson - Donald Burson - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div>

Done - (In Blox) Death notices: Shults

And some past services - must go

Done - OBIT RECAP

<div> </div>