Death notices: Nov. 18, 2023

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong> </strong><strong>Geraldine Shults,</strong> 88, of Crete, passed away Nov. 12, 2023, at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home in Manteno.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral Mass for <strong>Ross J. Bertrand</strong>, 78, of Kankakee, was held Oct. 18 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Ross passed away Oct. 13, 2023. Pallbearers were Joshua, Keegan and Aiden Bertrand, and Tyler, Nathan and Cory Trusty.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Carol Marie Schafer</strong>, 86, of Kankakee, was held Oct. 7 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiting. Carol passed away Sept. 30, 2023. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.