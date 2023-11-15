Obituary budget for Wednesday, Nov. 15

Done - KDJ0001300Miller - Flag - Jessie Miller - $250 obit - with photo - With Flag

Done - KDJ001291Tatroe - Callie Tatroe - $250 obit - with photo - no flag

Done - KDJ001292Schingel - Kathryn Schingel - $250 obit - with photo - no flag

Done - KDJ001293Helmig - Joyce Helmig - $250 obit - with photo - no flag

Done - KDJ001294DuFrain - Theresa DuFrain - $250 obit - with photo - no flag

Done - KDJ001296VanNatta - Catherine Van Natta - $250 obit - with photo - no flag

Done - KDJ001297Stoops - Paul Stoops - $250 obit - with photo - no flag

Done - KDJ001295Benjamin - Walter Benjamin - $250 obit - with photo - no flag

Done - KDJ001298Koets - Duane Koets - $250 obit - with photo - no flag

Done - KDJ001299Switzer - Stuart Switzer - $250 obit - with photo - no flag

Done - (In Blox) Death notices: Behrens, Butz, Burrell, Hudson, McCarty, Menard-Jones, Tanzie

And some past services - must go

<div> </div>