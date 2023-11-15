Death notices: Nov. 15, 2023

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Erik Nicholas Behrens,</strong> 37, of Palatine, passed away Oct. 22, 2023. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Robert J. Butz,</strong> 92, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Nov. 11, 2023), at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Dudley Burrell</strong>, 83, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Nov. 12, 2023), at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

<strong>James E. "Jimmy" Hudson,</strong> 63, of Titusville, Fla., and formerly of St. Anne, passed away Nov. 8, 2023, in Titusville, Fla.

<strong>William H. McCarty Jr.,</strong> 83, of Momence, passed away Sunday (Nov. 12, 2023), at Momence Meadows Nursing Home, Momence. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Heather Angela Menard-Jones</strong>, 47, of Bradley, passed away Sunday (Nov. 12, 2023), at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Jimmie Tanzie,</strong> 91, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Nov. 12, 2023), at home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Corey D. Phillips</strong>, 36, of Bradley, were held Oct. 4 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. John Horan officiating. Corey passed away Sept. 25, 2023.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Edward V. Vadbunker</strong>, 76, of Ashkum, was held Oct. 4 at Assumption B.V.M. Catholic Church in Ashkum, with the Rev. Michael Powell officiating. Edward passed away Sept. 29, 2023. Burial was in Ashkum Cemetery, Ashkum. Pallbearers were Devin and Dylan Tambling, David and Derek Lyons, and Eddie and Thomas Vadbunker.