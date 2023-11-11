Death notices: Nov. 11, 2023

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Jimmy R. Jackson</strong>, 76, of Sheldon, were held Sept. 29 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Matt Kreeb officiating. Jimmy passed away Sept. 22, 2023. Burial was in Sheldon Cemetery. Pallbearers were John Jr. and Brandon Conrad, James Jackson, Nick Kasper, Norm Lewis and Jake Quick. Honorary pallbearer was Stephanie Turner.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Angeline A. Morrical</strong>, 84, of Kankakee, was held Oct. 5 at St. John Paul II — West Campus, with the Rev. Roy Jacob officiating. Angeline passed away Oct. 1, 2023. Interment was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee.

Funeral services for <strong>Edwin D. Nighsonger</strong>, 84, of Springfield, were held Oct. 3 at Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga, with the Rev. Brent Zastrow officiating. Edwin passed away Sept. 27, 2023. Burial was in Onarga Cemetery, Onarga. Pallbearers were Doug and Quintin Miller, Glenn and Doug Pearson, Melvin Kuchefski and David Tilstra.