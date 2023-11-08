Obituary budget for Wednesday, Nov. 8

Done - KDJ001272Murphy - Robert Murphy Sr. - $250 plus obit, very long - with photo - no flag

Done - KDJ001274Hendrickson - Lucille Hendrickson - $250 obit - with photo - no flag

Done - KDJ001275Nadler - Lorraine Nadler - $250 obit - with photo - no flag

Done - KDJ001276Mittons - Gertrude Mittons - $250 obit - with photo - no flag

Done - KDJ001277Nims - Jimmie Nims - $250 obit - with photo - no flag

Done - (In Blox) Death notices: DuMontelle, Ellingham

<div> </div><div> Some past services - must go</div><div> </div><div> </div><div> </div><div> </div><div> </div><div> </div><div> </div>