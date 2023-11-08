Death notices: Nov. 8, 2023

Past services

Funeral Mass for <strong>Joan C. Hasemeyer</strong>, 83, of Bradley, was held Sept. 28 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Joan passed away Sept. 23, 2023. Interment was in Sts. Mary and Joseph Cemetery, Chebanse.

Funeral services for <strong>Barbara Jean Hendron</strong>, 71, of Danforth, were held Oct. 14 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Mike Seed officiating. Barbara passed away Oct. 2, 2023.

Funeral services for <strong>Rolland “Ron” S. Morrical</strong>, 85, of Watseka, were held Sept. 29 at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Michael Powell officiating. Ron passed away Sept. 24, 2023. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka. Pallbearers were Jonathan, Michael, Tyler and Joshua Musk, and Carter and Jonathan Osmolski.