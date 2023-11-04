Obituary budget for Saturday, Nov. 4

Done - KDJ001264Shannon - Flag - Ernest Shannon - $250 obit - with photo - With Flag

Done - KDJ001269Alvey - Flag - Steve Alvey - $250 obit - with photo - With Flag

Done - KDJ001265Bright - Pam Bright - $250 obit - with photo - no flag

Done - KDJ001268Cooper - Dorla Cooper - $250 obit - with photo - no flag

Done - KDJ001266Bohlmann - Barbara Bohlmann - $250 obit - with photo - no flag

Done - KDJ001270Eby - Mary Eby - $250 obit - with photo - no flag

Done - KDJ001233Pristach - Chris Pristach - $200 second day run - with photo - no flag

Done - KDJ001271Hayes - Madonna Hayes - $250 obit - with photo - no flag

Done - KDJ001267Hughes - Rosetta Hughes - $250 obit - with photo - no flag

Done - KDJ001256Magruder - Donald Magruder - $50 obit - no photo - no flag

Done - (In Blox) Death notices: Crater, Lund, Moore, Jankus

Some past services - must go

Done - OBIT RECAP

<div> </div><div> </div><div> </div><div> </div><div> </div><div> </div><div> </div><div> </div><div> </div>