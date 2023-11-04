Death notices: Nov. 4, 2023

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Viola "Vi" Crater (nee Domagala),</strong> 91, of South Wilmington, passed away Wednesday (Nov. 1, 2023) at the Arc of Dwight nursing home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Christina "Chris" L. Jankus</strong>, 42, of Peotone, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 31, 2023), at her home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Harold H. Lund</strong>, 100, formerly of Martinton, passed away Oct. 26, 2023, at the Danville Veterans Affairs Courage House independent living facility in Danville. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.

<strong>James Frazier Moore Jr.,</strong> 78, of Blytheville, Ark., passed away Oct. 28, 2023, in Bradley. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.

<strong>Past services </strong>

Funeral Mass for <strong>Nancy J. Palmateer,</strong> 69, of Bradley, was held Sept. 25 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley, with the Rev. Marcin Michalak officiating. Nancy passed away Sept. 16, 2023. Interment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Pallbearers were Alexis Nelson, Jordan Thornton, Kory Rogers, Kody Kohler, and Tyler and Nich Goodrich.

Funeral services for <strong>Barbara J. Saffell</strong>, 93, of Goodwine, were held Sept. 16 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Barbara passed away Sept. 9, 2023.

Funeral services for <strong>Kay Taylor Zirkle</strong>, 86, Onarga, were held Sept. 28 at Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga, with the Rev. Marek Herbut officiating. Kay passed away Sept. 22, 2023. Honorary pallbearers were Eric, Ryne, Brian, Calvin, Jackson, Keaton and David Zirkle.

<strong> </strong>

<strong> </strong>

<strong> </strong>