Death notices: Nov. 1, 2023

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Susan Jean Butler,</strong> 64, of Chebanse, peacefully passed away Saturday (Oct. 28, 2023), at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Gregory Davidson,</strong> 69, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Oct. 28, 2023), at Franciscan Health in Olympia Fields. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Cynthia M. Halper,</strong> 73, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (Oct. 26, 2023), at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Evergreen Cremations in Kankakee.

<strong>Dennis H. "Denny" Meyer,</strong> 72, of Custer Park, passed away Monday (Oct. 30, 2023), at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Past services </strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Dorothea Buckman</strong>, 99, of Kankakee, were held Sept. 18 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating. Dorothea passed away Sept. 9, 2023.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Sheila Marie Somers</strong>, 86, of Bourbonnais, was held Sept. 25 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Sheila passed away Sept. 14, 2023. Interment was in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee. Pallbearers were Christopher Kelly, Neil, Keegan and Griffin Hantak, and Collin and Brian Sexton.

<strong> </strong>

<strong> </strong>

<strong> </strong>