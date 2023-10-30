Death notices: Oct. 30, 2023

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Harry Anthony Evans</strong>, 59, of Minneapolis, Minn., passed away Oct. 19, 2023. Funeral arrangements are by Estes Funeral Home in Minneapolis, Minn.

<strong> </strong>

<strong>Past services </strong>

Inurnment for <strong>Leonard "Butch" Ashline</strong>, 82, of Valparaiso, Ind., was held Sept. 13 in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. He passed away Sept. 3, 2023.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Barbara Ellen May</strong>, 83, of Kankakee, was held Sept. 15 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Pat Render officiating. Barbara passed away Sept. 2, 2023. Pallbearers were Kim Poole, Ryan and Greg May, Stephen DeRubertis, David Smith and Michael O'Brien.

Graveside services for <strong>Rose Marie Sikes</strong>, 87, of Torrance, Calif., were held Sept. 13 in Maternity B.V.M. Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Rose passed away March 4, 2023.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Naydu Alsacia Yaniz</strong>, 79, of Bourbonnais, was held Sept. 16 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Naydu passed away Sept. 2, 2023.

<strong> </strong>

<strong> </strong>

<strong> </strong>