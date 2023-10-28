Death notices: Oct. 28, 2023

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Wayne Arthur Dau</strong>, 80, of Bradley, passed away Oct. 21, 2023, at Aperion Care of Bradley. Funeral arrangements are by Evergreen Cremations in Kankakee.

<strong>Kenneth Helmuth Gacek,</strong> 68, of North Riverside, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 25, 2023), at the Veteran’s Home in Manteno. Jensen Funeral Home in Kankakee is handling the arrangements.

<strong>Gary Krumwiede</strong>, 71, of Bradley, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 25, 2023), at Aperion Care in Bradley. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Joanne Lee Loica,</strong> 78, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Oct. 23, 2023), at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Joan Margaret Lovell,</strong> 70, of Wilmington, passed away Oct. 21, 2023, in New Lenox. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Donald J. Magruder,</strong> 63, of Kankakee, passed away Oct. 22, 2023, at his home.

<strong>Jeffrey D. Miller,</strong> 65, of Manteno, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 25, 2023), at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Evergreen Cremations in Kankakee.<br /><strong><br />Phyllis A. Pansa-Munyon</strong>, 85, of New Braunfels, Texas, and formerly of Momence, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 25, 2023), in New Braunfels, Texas. Funeral arrangements are by Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.

<strong>Robert L. Thompson,</strong> 60 , of Minneapolis, Minn., passed away Oct. 22, 2023, at M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center, East Bank, Minneapolis, Minn. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Past services </strong>

Funeral Mass for <strong>Monica M. Behrends,</strong> 83, of Chebanse, was held Sept. 25 at Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Chebanse, with the Rev. Doug Hauber officiating. Monica passed away Sept. 19, 2023. Interment was in St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery, Clifton. Pallbearers were Diane, Beth, Dennis, Glenn, Lyle, Alan and David Behrends.

Funeral services for <strong>George E. Heagle</strong>, 75, of Martinton, were held Sept. 13 at Faith Baptist Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Terry Anglea officiating. George passed away Sept. 8, 2023. Pallbearers were Scott, Jeff and Logan Heagle, Tyler Musk, Aric Deno and Zach Arnold.

Funeral services for <strong>Paula M. Olena</strong>, 69, of Kankakee, were held Sept. 11 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Tina Burton officiating. Paula passed away Aug. 23, 2023. Inurnment was in Momence Cemetery, Momence.

