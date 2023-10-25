Death notices: Oct. 25, 2023

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Edna (nee Kite) Alton,</strong> 81, of Godley, passed away Friday (Oct. 20, 2023), at her home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Wayne Arthur Dau,</strong> 80, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (Oct. 21, 2023), at Aperion Care of Bradley. Funeral arrangements are by Evergreen Cremations in Kankakee.

<strong>Pauline El,</strong> 78, of Calumet City, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 24, 2023), at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Jerome Richard Iwinski</strong>, 93, of Downers Grove, passed away Thursday (Oct. 19, 2023), at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Mathew Myles</strong>, 87 , of Watseka, passed away Sunday (Oct. 22, 2023), at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Kathryn T. "Kay" Lindner</strong>, 97, of Bradley, were held Sept. 22 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Kay passed away Sept. 16, 2023. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Kaitlyn, James and Gary Lindner, Adrienne and Mike Fritz, and Phil Kirchner.

Funeral services for <strong>M. Darlene Smierciak</strong>, 65, of Bourbonnais, were held Sept. 9 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Darlene passed away Aug. 26, 2023. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

