Death notices: Oct. 21, 2023

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Marvin Barry</strong>, 62, of Houston, Texas, and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Oct. 1, 2023, at Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston.

<strong>Nancy S. DuMontelle</strong>, 73, of Bradley, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 17, 2023), at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.

<strong>Geraldine Catherine Grinis</strong>, 100, of Herscher, passed away Wednesday ( Oct. 18, 2023), at Courtyard Estates Assisted Living in Herscher. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Billy J. Martin</strong>, 67, of St. Anne, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 17, 2023). Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne.

<strong>Ronald E. Siedentop,</strong> 85, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Oct. 19, 2023), at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Winfield. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

<strong>Ericka Wills,</strong> 39 , of Chicago, passed away Monday (Oct. 16, 2023), at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral Mass for <strong>Dr. Kim S. Astroth</strong>, 67, of Normal, was held Sept. 11 at Saints Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Chebanse, with the Rev. Vern Arseneau and the Rev. Charles Wheeler officiating. Kim passed away Sept. 4, 2023. Interment was in Saints Mary and Joseph Cemetery, Chebanse. Pallbearers were Erin, Seth and Luke Astroth, Drew Schaafsma, and Scott, David, Dennis and Dean Schafer.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Marilyn Jean Worth</strong>, 96, of Kankakee, was held Sept. 23 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Marilyn passed away Sept. 17, 2023. Interment was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Amy Baker, Emily Hathaway, Michael, Steve Jr. and Keith Curren, and Tyler Vanicek.

