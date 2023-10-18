Death notices: Oct. 18, 2023

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Charles "Chuck" F. Austin</strong>, 83, of Momence, passed away Sunday (Oct. 15, 2023), at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Cotter Funeral Home, Momence.

<strong>Danny William Bailey</strong>, 49, of Dwight, passed away Saturday (Oct. 14, 2023), at Loyola Medical Center in Maywood. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Oscar T. Dean,</strong> 86, of Braidwood, passed away Friday (Oct. 13, 2023), at Lightways Hospice in Joliet. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Kenneth Frank Lardi,</strong> 89, of Gardner, passed away Sunday (Oct. 15, 2023), at his home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Chris A. Pristach</strong>, 64, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Oct. 13, 2023), in Spooner, Wis. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Peter Allen VanDuyne,</strong> 56, of Gainesville, Fla., passed away Oct. 11, 2023, at Malcolm Randall Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Gainesville, Fla. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral Mass for <strong>Madeleine Martha "Madge" Power</strong>, 101, of Bradley, was held Sept. 9 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley, with the Rev. Tony Nugent and deacon Greg Clodi officiating. Madeleine passed away Sept. 2, 2023. Interment was in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Ally, Michael and Mason Power, Dillon, Mitch and Leo Romano, Jim Fortin, Thomas Marion, David King, Brock Bertram and Mike Cook.

Funeral services for <strong>Brandon Joseph Weglarz</strong>, 13, of Bradley, were held Sept. 19 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Brandon passed away Sept. 11, 2023.

