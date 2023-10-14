Death notices: Oct. 14, 2023

Past services

Graveside services for <strong>Linda Marie Benoit</strong>, 76, of Bourbonnais, were held Sept. 8 in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Linda passed away Aug. 31, 2023.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Anna Ida Gehrke</strong>, 87, of Herscher, was held Sept. 9 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Herscher, with the Rev. Ron Neitzke officiating. Anna passed away Aug. 30, 2023.

Funeral services for <strong>Robert C. Hassett</strong>, 82, of Bradley, were held Sept. 3 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Robert passed away Aug. 25, 2023.