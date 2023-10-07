Death notices: Oct. 7, 2023

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Hazel Viola Chinski</strong>, 98, of Bourbonnais, were held Aug. 26 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Julie Smith and the Rev. Wally Carlson officiating. Hazel passed away Aug. 19, 2023.

Funeral services for <strong>Graham Nicholas McGrath</strong>, 19, of Estero, Fla., and formerly of Bourbonnais, were held Sept. 2 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Bob Grysen officiating. Graham passed away Aug. 24, 2023. Pallbearers were Molly Kurtz, Owen Jackson and Ethan, Connor, Liam and Jordan McGrath.