Death notices: Sept. 30, 2023

<strong>Thaddeus Irvin</strong>, 40, of Chebanse, passed away Sept. 19, 2023, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

<strong>Alexander Jones</strong>, 63, of Bradley, passed away Sept. 21, 2023, at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

<strong>Lee Lumpkins</strong>, 85, of Momence, passed away Sept. 18, 2023, in DeKalb. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

<strong>Rodrigo Varela</strong>, 20, of Kankakee, passed away Sept. 23, 2023, at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

Funeral services for <strong>Linda K. Collette</strong>, 74, of Bradley, were held Aug. 29 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Linda passed away Aug. 25, 2023.

Funeral services for <strong>Mark Anthony Johnson</strong>, 63, of Bourbonnais, were held Aug. 31 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Mark passed away Aug. 26, 2023. Interment was in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Momence.