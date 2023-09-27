Death notices: Sept. 27, 2023

Past services

Funeral Mass for <strong>Edward P. Benoit</strong>, 76, of Kankakee, was held Aug. 15 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters and the Rev. Louis Benoit officiating. Edward passed away Aug. 9, 2023.

Graveside services for <strong>Andy L. Grohler</strong>, 56, of Piper City and Roberts, were held Aug. 18 in Brenton Township Cemetery, Piper City. Andy passed away Aug. 11, 2023. Pallbearers were Mike Otto and his dog, Baillie, Taylor Behrens, Daniel and Robert Flessner, Joe Adams, John Kurtenbach and Gregg Hardesty.