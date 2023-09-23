Death notices: Sept. 23, 2023

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Steven Buffer,</strong> 66, of Joliet, passed away Sept. 5, 2023. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Jennifer Bunte</strong>, 53, of Beecher, passed away Thursday (Sept. 21, 2023), at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Hack-Jensen Funeral Home in Beecher.

<strong>Rita M. Griffin,</strong> 94, of Kankakee, passed away May 14, 2023, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>John 'JB' Lievers,</strong> 89, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sept. 4, 2023. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Wesley Gene Robinson-McNeese, MD.</strong>, 75, of East St. Louis, and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Sept. 18, 2023), at his home in Springfield.

<div dir="ltr"> <strong>Past services</strong></div>

Funeral services for <strong>Bernadine A. Buswell</strong>, 92, of Watseka, were held Aug. 28 at St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Michael Powell officiating. Bernadine passed away Aug. 20, 2023. Burial was in Buswell Cemetery, Kentland, Ind. Pallbearers were Amanda German, Andrea and Ryan Miller, Elissa, Danny and Nate Buswell, and Ben and Patrick Danker.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Father Richard Pighini</strong>, 79, of Wheeling, was held Aug. 26 at Maternity B.V.M. Parish in Bourbonnais. Viatorian Provincial Father Mark Francis and other Viatorian and Diocesan Priests officiated. Father Pighini passed away Aug. 21, 2023. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Curt Saindon, David Surprenant, Mickie Prault, Brother Peter Lamick, Brother Jhobany Ordoz and Brother Rob Robertson.