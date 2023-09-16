Death notices: Sept. 16, 2023

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Jay Edward Jones</strong>, 68, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sept. 10, 2023, at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Thomas "Tom" Mundt,</strong> 61, of Peotone, passed away Sept. 6, 2023. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Len S. Redman,</strong> 91, of Limestone, passed away Sept. 7, 2023, at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Jason Sicard,</strong> 58, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (Sept. 14, 2023), at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Sheila M. Somers</strong>, 86, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (Sept. 14, 2023), at Citadel nursing home of Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Richard Kevin "Putzy" Williams,</strong> 70, of Crescent City, passed away Sept. 10, 2023, in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Charlotte J. Wolter,</strong> 76, of Herscher, passed away Monday (Sept. 11, 2023). Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral Mass for <strong>Virginia Marie Fritz</strong>, 78, of Irwin, was held Aug. 11 at St. James the Apostle Catholic Church, Irwin, with the Rev. Ron Neitzke and deacon Leon Fritz officiating. Virginia passed away Aug. 3, 2023. Interment was in St. James Cemetery, Irwin. Pallbearers were Wyatt, Tim and Eli Fritz, Gene O'Connor, Todd Bernicky and Robert Hilsabeck.

Funeral services for <strong>Daniel Paul Isacksen</strong>, 82, of Bourbonnais, were held Aug. 26 at GatheringPoint Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Dane Mathews officiating. Daniel passed away Aug. 18, 2023.

<strong> </strong><strong> </strong>